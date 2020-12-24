Underwood: Passing game key to opening up shots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — By his own admission Brad Underwood knows winning on the road is never easy, especially while playing in a pandemic.

The Illini got their first road win of the the conference season Wednesday night at Penn State, but the Nittany Lions put up a fight. Illinois had to claw their way back, one of the reasons they were able to was thanks to a free flowing offense. The Illini had 20 assist as a team, led by freshman Andre Curbelo. Underwood says being able to pass like that will open up shots against almost every team.

“I think we’ve got guys that can make shots, I think this is a part of what you see from great passing teams,” says Underwood. “We can run a lot of offense through that and this team does that. You have Ayo and Adam and Trent and Curbelo, DaMonte Williams is an elite passer, Giorgi’s a very good passer, now all of sudden offense can get a little easier when you can pass the ball.”

The performance from junior transfer Jacob Grandison was another bright spot last night. The former Holy Cross man had his most complete game as an Illini with seven points, seven rebounds, and an assist. Grandison’s size and versatility could be key to the team moving forward. After Illinois’s loss to Rutgers, Underwood challenged Grandison.

“He kind of actually called me out,” says Grandison. “He said, ‘If you want to play, do these things.’ He showed clips of guys diving on the ball. I just buckled down and ate what he told me and I just tried to come out and give everything I got. And I did, I’m tired now.”

The Illini are back on the court Saturday. They host Indiana at 3 p.m.