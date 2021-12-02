Underwood on Curbelo: “It is a process and he’s out”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andre Curbelo has been out for two straight games now, and on Thursday, head coach Brad Underwood seemed to rule out the point guard for Friday’s Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

“It is a process and he is out,” said Underwood when asked to clarify the sophomore’s status.

There has not been much context for what exactly is keeping Curbelo on the sideline. He suffered a concussion in the preseason, and Underwood said he was dealing with head trauma following the Kansas State game. While he’s been on the bench, the team has tried to support him best they can.

“You don’t ever want to ever see anybody not do what they love doing and I think that’s the hardest thing for [Andre] is he loves to play ball,” says Underwood. “There’s a process he’s got to go through and everybody’s supportive of that and we’ve got to just continue to be there and be supportive for him.”

Illini have won two without him on the court, but this time it is conference play. Rutgers and Illinois tip-off at 6 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.