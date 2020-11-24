Underwood: Ayo Dosunmu “most improved player”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In the most anticipated season for Illinois men’s basketball in years, the hopes and dreams of the Illini may start and end with junior Ayo Dosunmu. And head coach Brad Underwood thinks he’s even better than last year.

“From a perspective of hard work, I’ll put him against anyone in the country,” says Underwood. “It’s nice when your best player is also your most improved player.”

It was not until late July that Dosunmu made his decision to return for Year Three. The guard’s bio has kept getting longer: Preseason Big Ten First Team, Bob Cousy Award Watchlist, AP Preseason All-American. Dosunmu says it’s thanks to his work getting ready for the draft.

“I was preparing for taking that next step to the NBA, I’m pretty sure you guys know the work and dedication you have to put in,” says Dosunmu. “Just becoming a better player, studying a lot of film and then once I decided to come back, all the work that I put in towards taking the next step to the NBA just translated over. I just try to keep the same work up.”