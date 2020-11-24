Ubben renovation gets half-million dollar gift

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced Monday they are getting a $500,000 gift to help move forward the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation.

The gift comes from 1987 graduate Steven Miller, who serves as a member of the Dean’s Council for the Gies College of Business.

“This Ubben renovation has been a passion project for so many. Steven’s love for the Fighting Illini, and in particular for Illinois basketball, prompted him to help with what we believe is a vital cog in the continued advancement of our athletic program,” said Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “We are grateful to Steven and humbled that he would invest so meaningfully in Illinois Athletics. Through his generosity and the generosity of so many others, we are moving increasingly closer to our vision of life-changing opportunities for generations of Fighting Illini student-athletes.”

Groundbreaking for construction of the complex is set to begin in Spring of 2021. Illinois also says they have secured $22 million of their $35 million fundraising goal.

The renovation adds 40,000 square feet to the building and remodels large portions of it. The renovations include new coach’s office space, more courts for the men’s and women’s programs, and bigger locker rooms and player lounges.