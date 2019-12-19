Tyler inks with Illinois

3-star offensive lineman is third player to sign with Illinois from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — Ritenour offensive lineman Kevin Tyler officially joined the Illinois football program on the opening day of the early signing period Wednesday. The 3-star recruit picked the Illini ahead of several other Power 5 offers including Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue and Indiana.

“They was telling me, they said, ‘You can come build a legacy at Illinois,'” Tyler said. “And I see a legacy already starting and I can go build something at Illinois. All the hard work I put in is finally paying off and I get to go continue my career.”

Tyler packs a punch standing 6-foot-5, 295 pounds. He’s the third recruit in the Class of 2020 to come out of St. Louis for Illinois, joining Trinity Catholic teammates Reggie Love and James Frenchie.

