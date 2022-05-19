CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Tuscola senior Alyssa WIlliams set the pace in the sprints in the Class 1A preliminary races at the IHSA state track and field meet Thursday. The multi-time state champ is the girl to beat in the 100 and 200, clocking the best times in both races with a 12.03 and 24.97 seconds, respectively.

“I just wanted to put my best effort forward,” Williams said. “It’s my last year. It’s my last state finals. I mean last state tournament and I’m really proud of the way I’ve done so far and I can’t wait to just put on for my team, put on for the community, and prove myself.”

Williams also qualified in the long jump with a leap of 5.07 meters and ran the opening leg in the 4×200 relay team that also found a spot in the finals. In the 100 meter hurdles, Salt Fork’s Shelby McGee ran the sixth best time at 15.33 to move on to Saturday.

“It is such a blessing just being in this position I am in right now being able to even move on to a finals in state is incredible and it’s a big achievement and I’m just really happy right now,” McGee said.

In the 800 meter race, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trixie Johnson finished second in her heat qualifying for final at 2:20.84 seconds but it wasn’t without adversity. Johnson was sick with a fever last week but is feeling better and is ready to show what she can do.

“I know I have the potential to do what it takes and being sick last week, like extremely sick, that was a huge setback for me, but I stayed positive through it all with my family members by my side helping me stay through it so getting second in that heat, being ranked 3rd with my 2.25, it was more than I could’ve asked for,” Johnson said. “I mean, I couldn’t ask for any better. I’m just ready to show my full potential on Saturday.”

The Class 2A and 3A girls’ prelims are on Friday, with all state final races on Saturday.

