Tuscola football starts summer workouts

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Andy Romine was determined to start Tuscola football’s first workout at 7:30 a.m. on the dot Wednesday morning. Punctuality is important to the now sixth-year Warriors head coach, who was busy trying to make sure all the IHSA and local COVID-19 protocols were met as kids arrived at the school. It took a little longer than he expected, documenting it all on his iPad, but just getting to this point means something to Romine.

“You know our school’s done a great job in terms of getting our guidelines set locally,” he said. “In terms of our check-in procedure, that’ll get better every day and we’re just excited to have our kids here.”

The Warriors had a good showing on the first day, with multiple groups rotating different workout stations. Most of it was outside, with just one rotation in the weight room. A lot of time was spent on technique, especially for the underclassmen. For other guys, like senior Grant Hardwick, being around teammates in an official setting was a big morale boost.

“I got a weight facility in my garage, so I’ve been lifting weights, doing workouts,” Hardwick said. “I think everybody is really motivated this year and this is the time to catch up on people, get ahead of people while they’re taking breaks and I think that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Tuscola is coming off an 8-3 season and a second round loss in the playoffs.