TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Both the Tuscola boys and girls basketball teams are on a roll. The two programs have a combined 30-1 record to start the new year and both are coming off their second straight Sages Holiday Hoopla titles, with the boys team still unbeaten to start 2024. After finishing third in the state last season, it’s a continuation of a fantastic run for the boys team.

“Just keep on staying consistent in practice, working hard, and I guess just keep the wins rolling,” Tuscola senior guard Jackson Barrett said.

“We had high expectations coming off a third place finish last year so obviously everybody’s goal coming into the year was we’re gonna be really successful and make sure we capitalize off our wins and take care of business,” Tuscola senior guard Josiah Horton said.



“It’s probably a credit to the guys’ just steadiness and the consistency they’ve had just showing up every day and a lot of their success is a result of hard work both in the season and the offseason,” Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said.

The girls have been one of the area’s most consistent programs the past few years, going 87-14 the past four seasons under longtime head coach Tim Kohlbecker. Their postseason dreams were cut short last season though, posting a 33-2 record but only winning a regional after losing in the sectional title game to Neoga. It’s fuel to the fire for the Warriors.

“We had some players coming back with some experience, but we also had players who needed to blend in that didn’t have the experience and we knew that was gonna take a while,” Kohlbecker said. “I think it’s gone much better than I anticipated.



“We took a loss early but I think that took some pressure off and we’ve been getting wins since then so everything’s been going pretty well,” Tuscola senior forward Sydney Moss said.



“We’re really close as a team and that really helps us on the court and it just makes us play better,” Tuscola senior guard Zoey Thomason said.