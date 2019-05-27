Tuscola Baseball highlights Super-Sectional games, will get rematch against Pleasant Plains Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WCIA) -- High School Baseball and Softball season is kicking into high gear. Monday marks the start of the 1A and 2A Super-Sectional games.

This year, Tuscola and Pleasant Plains get a rematch in 2A. Last season, the Warriors advanced past the Cardinals to earn a third place title at State. The warrriors are also feeling some momentum off a 1-0 win against St. Joeseph-Ogden, and they're confident about getting back to Peoria this year.

"Last year's run combined with the other sports always making runs in the post-season, these guys are just winners, they find a way to get it done, they never give in," says Head Coach Adam Carver.

Salt Fork is another team looking to make it to State for the first time since 2016. Last year they fell in the sectional finals, but they were able to win it this year against Mt.Pulaski.

For first-year head coach Geoffery Desmond, he's led the team to a 24-4 record so far this season, and looks to continue the legacy of Salt Fork baseball making it deep in the postseason.

"They've been fantastic and we've had an excellent year, and I'm just glad I could help steer the ship in the right way and keep it going, and reach the expectations that we had," says Desmond.