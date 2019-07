CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two of the most successful teams in Charleston are the Boy’s and Girl’s golf teams.

They’ve combined to make the state tournament the past seven years — with three state titles between them. The girls won it all in 2017 –the boys are the back-to-back defending Class 2A Champions.

Sports Director Bret Beherns revisits Charleston High School’s successful golf season at the Our Town Charleston Special, and speaks with several of the athletes.