Trevon Sidney undergoes season-ending surgery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Trevon Sidney will miss the remainder of the 2019 season after leg surgery prior to the Wisconsin game.

Sidney came to Illinois as a grad transfer from USC. He caught 16 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown in five games this season. Sidney hasn’t played in the last two games after leaving the Minnesota game late with the injury.

The injury leaves the door open for guys like Casey Washington and Donny Navarro to fill the void. Navarro took advantage in the upset of Wisconsin, scoring a first a touchdown.

“Donny has had to earn it the hard way, I’ll say. Coming in without a scholarship and just making people take notice,” Lovie Smith said. “But if you continue to do things right you’ll get an opportunity and when you get your opportunity you have to step up to the plate and perform and that’s exactly what he did.”

Illinois plays at Purdue on Saturday.