(WCIA) — The wait is over for former St. Thomas Moore basketball player Tori McCoy. McCoy announced on social media that she has received a donor-match for a kidney transplant.

My kidney process is looking sooooo positive right now ! #BeWaiting — tori (@torimccoy23) June 20, 2019

Everything’s set! Just waiting on a date 😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — tori (@torimccoy23) July 1, 2019

The current Marquette basketball player was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) last year, which caused her kidneys to fail, and McCoy began her junior season at Marquette on dialysis.

McCoy and her family now await a surgery date for her transplant. Click here to learn more about McCoy’s story.