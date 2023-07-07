SILVIS (WCIA) — Former Illinois golfer Tommy Kuhl was looking to make it to the weekend at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic with a good second round, but after shooting par the recent grad to not make the cut.

Kuhl shot a 70-71 in the first two rounds to go one-under, missing the cut by three strokes. The Morton, Ill. native was a sponsor exemption for the tournament.

“Obviously I didn’t want to come here and just make the cut, I wanted to contend,” Kuhl said after the round. “I knew I didn’t have my best stuff and that’s what was frustrating to me. But I’m going to learn from it and keep trucking along. I felt comfortable out there with the crowd, super lucky to have them out here. Super lucky for the support they give me.”

This was Kuhl’s first event on the PGA Tour.