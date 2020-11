LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) -- Coming off the heels of their first win of the season, quarterback Brandon Peters returned from COVID-19 protocol and helped lead the Illini to a 41-23 win. It's their first win at Nebraska since 1924.

Peters was sidelined for the last three weeks and Saturday was the first game he was eligible to return. He did not need long to shake off the rust, he found his favorite target Josh Imatorbhebhe early in the second quarter for his first touchdown of the season. He also got one on the ground later in the game.