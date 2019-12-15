Time off beneficial for Illini football

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini football will return to the practice field this week to prepare for their bowl game. It will be their first time on the practice field since their loss to Northwestern.

Players have been doing their own workouts throughout the time off, and had an extra focus on their studies. They are currently in the middle of finals, which will conclude later this week.

It’s been a much needed break for most of the players, after a grueling regular season.

“Fourteen weeks including the bye weeks, I mean, the body just takes a beating and it’s just nice to be able to get a week off and just kind of recuperate a little bit,” Alex Palczewski said. “It helped me just get away from football and workout and run a little bit and just basically be a student and lock down for finals. Yeah, it was nice.”

“After you go a whole, what do we play, twelve regular season games, the body is going to be banged up, it’s college football, Big Ten college football at that so I feel like you do need that break and get away from the physical part of putting on pads and banging every day,” Nate Hobbs said.

The first of their bowl practices will be Monday evening.