Tearful locker room positive sign for Underwood

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — The loss at Maryland was a tough one to take for the Illini. They lead by nine with under five minutes remaining but were unable to close it out in the 59-58 loss.

Illinois lead by as many as 16 in the first half, but only made five field goals in the second 20 minutes to allow the Terrapins to get back in the game and eventually win. Underwood said after the game that the players took the loss hard, and that’s a good thing.

“I could not be prouder of my guys. There was a lot of tears in there, there was a lot of hurt and that makes me feel good, I know we’re on the right page,” Underwood said. “We grew up a lot tonight.”

Kofi Cockburn was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. It’s his third honor already this season, the first Illini ever to be named Freshman of the Week three different times.