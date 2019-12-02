Sunday No Huddle (12/1/19)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Craig Choate and Robert Rosenthal break down the Northwestern loss and take bowl placement in this week’s Sunday No Huddle.

Craig:

“Robert Rosenthal joining us in studio once again. Can you imagine if Illinois was 5-6 heading in to yesterday, instead of 6-5?”

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

“Yes, it was a lot like, we’ve seen that before. 2008, five wins going into the Northwestern game, can’t pull it off. 2015, 5-6 going into the Northwestern game, can’t pull it off so this would have added to that list that would have been just another punch to the fan base. Thank goodness for that Michigan State win.”

Craig:

“But injuries were a big part of what happened yesterday.”

ROBERT:

“Yeah, when you don’t have your starting quarterback, if you go back to the opener, the starting receivers, all three were out with Bhebhe being out yesterday. When it piles up that much it’s an issue. That can probably explain the offense, a little harder to explain giving up that many rushing yards on defense.”

Craig:

“Had the opportunities goes to 7-5, 8-4, how does this change what they’ve done this season?”

ROBERT:

“It takes a little of the shine off, especially going into the offseason. There is such opportunity recruiting-wise if you look at the schools around the state, surrounding the state and there’s a big opportunity recruiting-wise a you had the best season. But, you’re right, 7 wins, 8 wins, that’s really getting into some recruiting homes. 6 wins, especially if you lose the bowl game and go 6-7, it’s less of that impact.”

Craig:

“How does a loss and 6-6 effect where you think they’ll head?”

ROBERT:

“Win or lose in this game they were probably still in that is it New York, is it Santa Clara, or is it Detroit? Maybe this makes Detroit a little more possible but it seems like Detroit really wants Michigan State there because their fans are only an hour away. So I still think it’s in that same bucket of you’re either going to the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium, or your going to the RedBox Bowl in Santa Clara.”