Sunday No Huddle (11/3/19)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Bret Beherns and Robert Rosenthal break down the latest Illini win in the Sunday No Huddle.

BRET BEHRENS:

“It’s Sunday No Huddle with Robert Rosenthal from Illini Board.com and if I would have told you at the beginning of the season Illinois would have been here, you would have said what?”

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

“If you would have told me three weeks ago they would be 3-3 in the Big Ten I would have told you no chance. Before the season, if they would have beat Eastern Michigan and such, you could have envisioned 5-4 but after the EMU loss, you thought there was no chance of this so it’s quite a turnaround.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“And give them credit because the second half they came out and played and I don’t think teams in years past would have been able to do that.”

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

“Yes it’s totally off script for what typically happens for Illinois. You know every fan in this stadium at halftime is thinking, ‘Here we go again.’ You know everybody is expecting that type of thing to happen so to see this come out of halftime, take control immediately, it’s a very encouraging sign.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“And now the odds stacked in Illinois’ favor. All they need is one more win in three tries and they’re heading to a bowl game, I gotta ask you, do you feel good about their chances here right?”

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

“I mean you do, especially with the way Northwestern has been playing and their struggles on offense. You think in a cold weather game in late November, back at home, Senior Day with a chance to bowl, that one looks quite winnable but you never know. Michigan State’s offense has really struggled. If they turn the ball over like Rutgers did in the second half, you never know you could win a low scoring game next week so it’s all right there on the table.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“Lovie Smith said it himself, next week at Michigan State is the biggest game in his tenure and it’s easy to believe when Illinois has a chance to go bowling.”