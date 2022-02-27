ANN ARBOR, MI. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is not done yet in its chase for a championship. The 15th-ranked Illini kept their Big Ten regular season title hopes alive, winning at Michigan 93-85 Sunday afternoon in a nationally televised game on WCIA 3.

The #Illini are still in the Big Ten title chase after beating Michigan. This is the third straight season Illinois has won 20 games, it's career victory No. 200 for Brad Underwood and keeps the window open to win the league pic.twitter.com/7YwUx6UWMS — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 27, 2022

Trent Frazier played a game high 39 minutes and hit a dagger 3-pointer with :45 remaining to put the Illini (20-8, 13-5 B1G) up 87-80, icing the team’s 20th win of the season. Frazier scored 17 points, including going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Kofi Cockburn netted a game high 27 points, with Alfonso Plummer scoring 26, splashing six of his nine 3s. Andre Curbelo provided 12 points off the bench, in head coach Brad Underwood’s 200th career victory.

Your Illini Nation Postgame Press Conference after win at Michigan https://t.co/0u76y3p9yG — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) February 27, 2022

DeVante’ Jones scored a team high 25 for the Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 B1G) who failed to come up with a resume building win for the NCAA tournament. Caleb Houstan had 21 points for Michigan, who also got a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) from All-American center Hunter Dickinson.

Illinois has now won five straight games against Michigan, sweeping the regular season series from the Wolverines after beating them in Champaign by 15 last month.