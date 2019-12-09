Staying the course pays off for Lovie, Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Things looked bleak for the orange and blue following the loss to Michigan that dropped them to 2-4 on the season. But the Illini turned it around and are now bowling.

They rattled off four wins in a row, including over then #6 Wisconsin, to move to 6-4. Things didn’t end well in the regular season with losses to Iowa and Northwestern. But even in the midst of the early losing streak, Illinois never lost their faith.

“When you’re in a football game and you get behind do you lose faith? No. Not if you believe in what we’re doing. They crown the champion at the end of the game, at the end of the season, so what we kept doing is just kept fighting,” Lovie Smith said. “So during that time where we weren’t playing our best football, we were concentrating more on getting it right.”

Illinois plays California in the Redbox Bowl on December 30th. For tickets and information, click here.