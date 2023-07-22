WCIA — No changes are coming for IHSA boys and girls basketball shot clock usage for the 2023-24 season.

A year after debuting on a limited basis, the IHSA will still only allow the shot clock in tournaments and shootouts. The 2022-23 winter season was the first time the IHSA had allowed it. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Christie Clinic Shootout and Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla are local examples of schools taking advantage of the technology.

“It’s going to take time, and we’re open to [adopting it full-time] if it becomes the interest of our membership,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “If that’s the direction we need to go for those sports, then we’ll be open to the conversation. The feedback generally was they didn’t really notice, but the end of the game format and procedure was different for coaching. Where there might be more fouling when there wasn’t the shot clock they could wait, and we see that in other levels of sport where they have the shot clock. So we’ll continue to monitor there.”

Anderson added most of the feedback they got was from boys tournaments held at large schools. The IHSA would like the technology to be used in more girls tournaments and at small schools as they look for input.