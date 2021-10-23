STATEMENT WIN: Illinois upsets Penn State 20-18 in nine overtimes

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WCIA) — 60 minutes were not enough to decide a winner. Illinois took No. 7 Penn State to nine overtimes, winning 20-18 to upset the Nittany Lions on the road.

The party is on in Happy Valley for @IlliniFootball after upsetting No. 7 Penn State on its home field. Lots of hugs from the #Illini after the longest game in college football history, 9 OTs! pic.twitter.com/pxnRKjq7NL — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 23, 2021

Illinois and PSU went back-and-forth in the first two overtime periods, trading a pair of field goals. Entering the fourth overtime, they went to a battle of two-point conversions, taking it all the way until an 8th overtime where both Penn state and the Illini both scored to send it to a ninth overtime.

Art Sitkowksi left the game with an injury, but Illinois sealed the deal with a Brandon Peters pass to Casey Washington to win it for the Illini.

What was going through Casey Washington's (@cwash82) head when he caught the ball to give the #Illini a win at No. 7 Penn State?



"I actually cried, it just felt good. My team, they stood behind me no matter what and we did it" pic.twitter.com/wy5auKSDe1 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 23, 2021

“I’ve never been in a position like that, so the first thing that came to me was I actually cried,” says Washington. “It just felt good, and my team, they stood behind me no matter what.”

WATCH: Bret Bielema after Illinois upsets Penn State in 9 OT https://t.co/aY30IJxhMx — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 23, 2021

Illinois was dominant on the ground today, with 357 rushing yards. Chase Brown had the only Illini touchdown in regulation, leading the offense with 223 yards.

Illinois is back at home next week, taking on Rutgers at Memorial Stadium.