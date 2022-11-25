CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a perfect season with the win, its first title in 43 years and the second championship for St. Teresa Hall of Fame coach Mark Ramsey, who last won it all with Central A&M back in 1997.

St. Teresa took the lead midway through the fourth quarter thanks to a toe touch catch from Billy Guyse from Joe Brummer, putting the Bulldogs up 29-22 after a failed 2-point conversion. The Bulldogs defense stepped up from there, forcing a turnover on the ensuring Vikings (11-3), then St. Teresa held off a late 9-play, 61-yard rally from Tri-Valley to end the game.