CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team has a chance to win its second straight regional title on Thursday and the Sabers know they have a bigger target on their back this time around. After making it all the way to the sectional title game last season as a six-seed, the Sabers are now the No. 1 seed in their sectional this year with a 24-6 record.

“We were hoping to win a game in postseason and we kind of snuck up on people,” St. Thomas More head coach Erin Quarnstrom said about last season. “This year I think we have a target on our back so it’s a little bit different.”

The Sabers get the advantage of hosting Thursday’s Class 1A regional title game against St. Teresa and St. Thomas More is playing some of its best basketball of the season, winners of nine out of their last ten games.



“I think we’re just going out on the court and giving it the best that we got,” St. Thomas More senior center Grace Dimoke said. “Each game, just put our hearts on everything and play as we normally do.”