DECATUR (WCIA) — Mark Ramsey is going out a state champ. The St. Teresa football coach announced he is retiring at the end of the school year, after leading the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state title in November. Ramsey has been at St. Teresa since 2016, finishing with a 76-8 record.

Prior to St. Teresa, Ramsey had stops at Shelbyville and Central A&M, going 17-12 with the Rams. He spent the majority of his coaching tenure with the Raiders, posting a 239-93 record in his 30 years in Moweaqua, including winning the 1997 state championship. Ramsey finishes his career with an overall record of 336-110 in 40 years as a head coach.

“I’ve known Coach Ramsey since the early 90’s and have nothing but respect for him as a man and a coach,” St. Teresa athletic director Matt Snyder said in a release. “He is a tremendous teacher and his sideline demeanor is an example for all coaches to follow. He raised the standard at St. Teresa and he will be difficult to replace.”

The school announced in a release, a search for Ramsey’s replacement will begin immediately.