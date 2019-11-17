St. Teresa claims first volleyball state title, SJO third

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Coming off a third place finish in 1A in 2018, the St. Teresa Bulldogs made school history on Saturday winning the 2A state championship, their first in school history.

The Bulldogs beat Breese Mater Dei in two sets to take it.

“That’s the best moment I’ve ever had in my life,” senior Abby Robinson said. “To have that your senior year is one of the most memorable things I think I could ever take away from high school. It’s just the best feeling in the entire world.”

“They’re fighters, they fought. Our practices were different this year, we were fighting injuries and all other sorts of things but when the lights came on, this group shows up,” head coach Brad Dalton said. “The bigger the match, the more intense they play.”

It’s the fourth trophy is school history for St. Teresa.

In the third place match, St. Joseph-Ogden stormed out to a 25-11 win in set one but Rockford Lutheran came back to take set two. The Spartans rallied in the third to bring home third.

“We came here with a goal and our goal was to play as hard as we could and that’s exactly what we did,” senior Katelyn Berry said. “We’re taking home a trophy and that’s all we’ve wanted all year long and all our careers long, this has been the goal.”

“We’re super proud of what they did to even get here so to see them fight the way they did on such a grand stage I think, of course ending our season with a win, I don’t think any other coach would want it any other way,” head coach Abby McDonald said.

It’s the second trophy in SJO school history, they got 2nd in 2016.

In 1A, Athens ended their season in third as well by beating Norris City-Omaha-Enfied in three sets. It’s the best finish in school history for the Warriors.