PEORIA (WCIA) — St. Ignatius College Prep pitcher Ellie Giles struck out the first 17 Mahomet-Seymour batters she faced in a one-hit, 22 K performance on Friday afternoon, leading the Wolfpack to a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs in the Class 3A state semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

“She was tough, she was on her game and had a good game plan coming in,” Mahomet-Seymour head coach James Heinold said about Giles, a Belmont softball signee. “She executed that and kept us off balance the whole game, we just couldn’t gain any traction today. Karley was pitching well, they just had some situational hitting and some opportunities and we just weren’t able to get that going on our side today.”

The Bulldogs (27-6) bid to win a state title is over with the team falling into Saturday’s third place game at 9 a.m. against Antioch, who lost 3-1 to Lemont Friday morning in the other semifinal game.