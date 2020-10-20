Springfield’s Rashad Rochelle commits to Rutgers

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Springfield standout Rashad Rochelle verbally committed to Rutgers on Monday. The junior quarterback had a chance to stay in his home state, after Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith gave him an offer last month.

The 5-foot-11 dual threat quarterback had Big Ten offers from Rutgers, Purdue, and Illinois, with a total of nine Division-I offers.

“My goal as a kid was to play at the highest level possible,” says Rochelle via twitter. “Now my dreams are slowly becoming a reality.”

Image

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story