Springfield’s Rashad Rochelle commits to Rutgers

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Springfield standout Rashad Rochelle verbally committed to Rutgers on Monday. The junior quarterback had a chance to stay in his home state, after Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith gave him an offer last month.

The 5-foot-11 dual threat quarterback had Big Ten offers from Rutgers, Purdue, and Illinois, with a total of nine Division-I offers.

“My goal as a kid was to play at the highest level possible,” says Rochelle via twitter. “Now my dreams are slowly becoming a reality.”