LINCOLN (WCIA) — Garrett Slack is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Lincoln senior won two state titles at the IHSA boys’ track and field meet over the weekend, taking gold as the anchor leg of the 4×800 relay and setting a new Class 2A record in the 800 meter run clocking 1:51.42.

“I went into the second race after the 1:51 split and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do that again’ and so I just wanted to go for the win,” Slack said. “So I knew I could get the win but I didn’t ever think about the record.”

Slack is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//