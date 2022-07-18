ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Ty Pence is doing his best this summer to leave everything on the court, as the St. Joseph-Ogden incoming senior gets set to make a college choice in the coming months. The 6-foot-6 wing has been traveling around the country with his AAU team, Midwest Pro Academy, looking to leave his mark in his final time playing on the circuit.

“Being able to perform at your highest level at this point in time is kind of important in the recruiting process,” Pence said. “My coach says this is kind of your make or break it summer, just because it’s the final summer to actually play in front of coaches on the AAU circuit you’re on.”

Pence has nearly a dozen Division I offers including several high major schools like Illinois, Wake Forest, Iowa State and DePaul, to go along with in-state mid-majors Illinois State, Bradley and Loyola, just to name a few.

“I really am just looking for really a place that will be my best fit the next four years,” Pence said. “I want to have a really good relationship with the coaching staff and my future teammates.”

Pence says he plans to make a decision before his high school basketball season begins so he can enjoy his final year with the Spartans. After averaging 24 points a game last season, Ty will be one of the area’s premiere players. He will try to lead the Spartans to back-to-back regional titles, ending his prep career at the school that’s meant so much to him.

“It means the world,” he said. “I grew up watching these guys here and I always wanted to be like them and now being able to perform here and at a high level as well, it’s been really cool for me.”