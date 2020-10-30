SJO’s Burnett commits to Illinois

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden baseball standout Crayton Burnett has thrown less than 90 innings in his high school career, but it’s what the senior did in that time that caught the eye of the Fighting Illini.

Burnett committed to Illinois Thursday night. He struck out 96 batters with a 0.40 ERA in his sophomore season. SJO did not get a game in last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s ready to get back on the field next season. Burnett says he is happy to be staying close to home.

Blessed to announce I have committed to the University of Illinois to continue my academic and baseball career! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates. Go Illini! @IlliniBaseball @hittersbaseba11 @DecCommodores @SJOBaseball @yager20 pic.twitter.com/lF4sjl06pW — Crayton Burnett (@CraytonBurnett) October 29, 2020

“Playing baseball at the University of Illinois has always been a dream of mine,” says Burnett. “When I got the opportunity to play there, it was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m super excited for the next four years.”

Local prospect Crayton Burnett is headed to Illinois. How good has he been in high school?



Fr.: 2-2, 19.1 IP

So.: 6-3, 69.1 IP, 0.40 ERA, 96 K, 15 BB

Jr.: No season

Sr.: 🔥🔥 incoming@SJOBaseball pic.twitter.com/BPDrNP3kNq — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) October 30, 2020

Burnett had a 6-3 record in his sophomore season and 2-2 record over 19.1 innings as a freshman.