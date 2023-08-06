ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Former St. Joseph-Ogden standout Bailey Dowling is back in Central Illinois following an international trip to Italy with her Alabama softball teammates.

The Crimson Tide played several games on their foreign trip, including against the Italian National Team. Dowling is entering her senior season in Tuscaloosa, coming off the Tide’s second Women’s College World Series in the past three seasons. It has been quite the journey for Dowling, who says she is grateful for all the experiences along the way.

“I can’t believe that I’m a senior, it really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Dowling said. “I don’t talk about it much so maybe it won’t sink in until hopefully I’m holding that trophy at the end of the season. We know what it takes to this point and we only had four people graduate so pretty much the same team and everybody knows what it takes so I’m excited for it.”

Dowling hit .287 for the Tide this past season starting 57 games, primarily as the designated player.