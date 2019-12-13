Sinclair named voice of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — NBA All-Star weekend brings the best players in the NBA together, so they need the best PA announcer in the NBA as well. The NBA has chosen WCIA’s own Tim Sinclair to pick up those duties.

The CI Living co-host will be the public address announcer for the big events during the All-Star weekend festivities in Chicago this February.

Along with co-hosting CI Living, Sinclair is the public address voice for the Fighting Illini and the Indiana Pacers. He said his work with the NBA this fall in the India games helped him land the gig. He’s thrilled to lend his voice to such a grand stage.

“It’s interesting because there’s only one spot, right? There’s only one guy that gets to do it, so that makes it extra special,” Sinclair said. “And it’s the league’s biggest night, other than maybe the NBA Finals so for me it’s kind of a dream come true. As was getting the Pacers job an the Illini job but this is kind of top of the top and it’s really exciting for sure.”

Sinclair will work the dunk contest, 3-point contest, and skills challenge on that Saturday then the actually All-Star game on Sunday. All-Star weekend runs February 14th-16th, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago.