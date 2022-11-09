WCIA — Several area athletes made their college dreams come true signing a National Letter of Intent on the opening day of the Class of 2023 signing period Wednesday.

Tuscola’s Ella Boyer celebrated her commitment to play softball at Illinois State next year, hosting a signing ceremony at the high school. The infielder hit .556 last season for the regional champion Warriors, with 10 home runs and 46 RBI. Boyer says a long history with ISU ultimately is what sealed the deal.

“I’ve been to Illinois State camps ever since I was seven years old,” Boyer said. “It was like the first ever softball camp I ever went to. My paw paw actually took me that day. So it really just felt like home away from home and I just really enjoyed the people and the atmosphere there.”

Meanwhile at Central, five Maroons athletes signed in front of family and friends. Addy McLeod is heading to Winthrop to play basketball, Abby Boland will hoop at Greenville, Joel Powers-Ege will suit up for Judson basketball, Alayna Ritchie is going to Culver-Stockton for softball and Nolan Miller will continue his swimming career at Ohio State. After finishing runner-up in two events at the state meet last year, Miller is thankful to be a Buckeye.

“I’m pretty excited,” Miller said. “It’s been a really long process so kind of happy to finish this way and glad I found the right school. The people there are very kind and looked like I was going to have a bright future there so that’s where we picked.”