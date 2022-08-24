CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The shot clock is coming to high school basketball courts in Illinois starting this season. The IHSA announced late Tuesday night it’s green lighting the use of a shot clock for select tournaments and shootouts on an experimental basis. Events will have to receive approval from the IHSA to use a shot clock during games, with more information expected to be released by mid-September in terms of how to implement the proper use and time.

“The IHSA’s survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on game play, game management, and school finances. We look forward to working with our schools to pilot usage of the shot clock in some tournaments and shootouts this winter. We will release information to our schools on how to apply to use the shot clock in their tournament or shootout in mid-September.”

For Central boys basketball coach Leconte Nix, the shot clock is a welcome sight. The decision from the IHSA parallels a move from The National Federation of State High School Associations last year that approved a 35-second shot clock starting with the 2022-23 season.

“I’m excited about it, I hope it happens,” Nix said. “I think it’ll be good for the game. It’s happening at every level besides ours, the college level, the pro level, and I think we need it. I think it’s foreign countries in high schools right now. So I think it’s big. My only real concern is the main power about it. Who’s going to run it and how are we going to get to do it? That’s my only really concern, but I’m excited for it, I think it’s needed in our game.”

The shot clock is used in eight states, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington, varying between 30 and 35 seconds.