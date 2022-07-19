ATLANTA, Ga. (WCIA) — Former Sacred Heart-Griffin offensive lineman Nick Broeker is representing Ole Miss at SEC Media Days this week, as the 6-foot-5, 315-pound senior is a Preseason All-American.

Broeker has started every game for the Rebels the past two seasons at left tackle, but he is switching to left guard for 2022 where he projects to play at the next level.

“For me it’s a big change but I’ve really embraced it, really enjoyed it and for future endeavors, I feel like it’s really going to pay off in the end,” Broeker told media in Atlanta. “You know I feel like there’s really no moment too big at this point, just like you said in my fourth year playing, really seen a lot, really learned a lot.”

Broeker and Ole Miss open the season Sept. 3 against Troy.