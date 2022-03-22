CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Shauna Green was officially introduced as the new Illinois women’s basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon. Green comes to Champaign from Dayton, where she spent the past six seasons leading the Flyers to five Atlantic 10 conference championships, four NCAA tournament appearances and a 127-50 overall record. Now the biggest challenge of her career awaits, taking over a program that hasn’t been to the Big Dance in nearly two decades.

“That was part of the challenge and part of the intriguing thing to me,” Green said about why she’s taking over the Illinois program. “I’m used to going to NCAA Tournaments, I’m used to competing for championships. There has to be the process, and I know there’s going to be really hard times with it. So that challenge excites me.”

Green takes over for Nancy Fahey, who retired earlier this month after posting a 42-99 overall mark in five seasons, going just 7-77 in Big Ten play.