CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Super Bowl winning coach and Eastern Illinois alum Mike Shanahan is helping make dreams come true for lucky Panthers fans, donating a pair of tickets to this year’s big game to help current EIU athletes.

“It’s almost impossible to get these tickets and then you have all the set up for housing, you have some cash in between,” Shanahan said. “So for a chance for a $100 to get a ticket, and you just never know if it’s going to be you. Hopefully somebody will go that really enjoys it.”

“I don’t know, it’s probably valued at, I think Super Bowl tickets were around $6,000 a piece last year,” EIU athletic director Tom Michael said. “It’s a 16, 18-thousand dollar package. Just a $100, it goes to the Panther Club and it’s a chance to win that package.”

Fans can buy raffle tickets for $100, with only 2,000 total being sold. The package includes lodging for five nights and $1,000. Money raised will go straight into the athletic fund. For more information on how to get tickets, follow the link below: