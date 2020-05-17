Senior Send-Off (5/16)

WCIA — Hundreds of senior athletes from across the viewing area had their spring sport season end before it really ever began due to COVID-19. The IHSA postponed, then ultimately canceled the state championships for all spring sports including baseball, softball, track and field, girls’ soccer and more. That’s why we’re honoring them with our segment ‘Senior Send-off’ where we give those athletes one last chance in the spotlight.

Arcola track & field athlete Jordan Melton qualified for Sectionals last year in the 4×100-meter and 4×200-meter relays, and hoped to lead the Riders on a run to the State Finals this year. Clinton baseball senior Garrett Wayne hoped to lead the Maroons to a postseason appearance after earning a school record for rushing yards on the football field. Meanwhile the Teutopolis softball seniors hoped to follow-up their Regional Championship from last season.

Know a senior spring sport athlete? We’d love to hear from you. Send pics to our WCIA 3 social media accounts:

Facebook: WCIA 3 Sports or WCIA 3 News

Twitter: @WCIA3Bret or @WCIA3Sports

Email: bbeherns@wcia.com