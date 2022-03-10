CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The historic season continues for Monticello. The Sages are heading to the state title game after beating Rockridge 54-38 in the Class 2A semifinals Thursday afternoon at State Farm Center. With the win, it now guarantees the best season in school history for Monticello, after finishing fourth in the state in 2017.

“They’re united, they play great together,” Monticello head coach Kevin Roy said. “We’re not one individual. Our strength comes from our team.”



“We’ve been together since fourth grade,” Monticello senior forward Joey Sprinkle said. “It’s been a dream of ours ever since we were little and it just means the world. It’s been an amazing experience especially with my best friends. It’s just a brotherhood in this team.”

Sprinkle scored a team high 17 points for the Sages (33-3), who will now face Nashville in the state championship game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The Hornets outlasted DePaul College Prep 31-24 in 2OT on Thursday. The chance to just compete on Lou Henson Court is a dream for the Sages, playing for a state title makes it that much better.

“It was everything I could have ever imagined, you know,” Monticello senior Ben Cresap said. “Looking up and seeing our crowd and hometown here to support us just gave us so much energy and it was a joy to play out on that floor.”

“We want to become the first state champion in school history so that’s all we really care about at this point,” Monticello senior Tanner Buehnerkemper said.