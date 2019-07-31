Roney officially added to Illini softball team

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg standout Calla Roney was officially added to the Illinois softball roster on Wednesday.

“We are all very excited to welcome Calla to the Illini Softball Family,” Illinois head coach Tyra Perry said in a statement. “She has the potential to swing a big bat and will be a solid utility player for us on defense.”

Roney helped lead WSS to a Class 1A state championship in 2018, playing first base and pitching for the Hatchets, winning both games at state in the circle. Roney will be a utility player for the Illini.