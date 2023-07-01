METAMORA (WCIA) — Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and Panther Hall of Famer Tony Romo was back in the area this week playing in the OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship.

Romo teed it up on the All Pro Tour, the largest developmental men’s golf professional tour in the United States. It is the third event for the CBS NFL Analyst, bringing him back close to the area he used to call home in Charleston.

“I was excited because I haven’t been back in the area in awhile and I went to college nearby at Eastern Illinois,” Romo said. “I haven’t driven on 57 and 294 in awhile so it brings back some memories and I’ve waited a little awhile to get back into a professional tournament until I felt ready so I think our game is rounding into form.”

Romo missed the cut, shooting 72 and 73 in the first two rounds.