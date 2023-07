WCIA — Former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is staying with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN.

The former second round pick to the Bulls is re-signing on a three-year deal worth $21 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Dosunmu has averaged 8.7 points per game over two season with the Bulls, with 91 games started in that time. During his first season, Dosunmu was named to the 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.