CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Ken Wooddell, inductee of the Illinois Broadcasting Hall of Fame and longtime voice of the Eastern Illinois Panthers, passed away last week.

Now, the Coles County community is mourning the loss of a community pillar.

Longtime friend, co-worker, and current Eastern Illinois sportscaster Mike Bradd will remember Wooddell’s ability to make everybody he met the star player.

“Ken was just a marvelous community leader, a marvelous person, as far as being very outgoing, very friendly, making everybody feel important,” Bradd said. “He had this amazing ability to meet someone and make them feel like they really mattered, and they were really special.”

Beyond captivating people with his broadcasting abilities, people who knew Ken the best said he was a great person and a pioneer for the field of sportscasting. This was seen through his sportscasts of EIU football and basketball dating back to 1949. In many ways, Wooddell grew as sports broadcasting did.

Wooddell served as the Eastern Illinois football and basketball broadcaster for a total of 32 years. Despite his collegiate ties, he remained a fierce advocate of community sports.

“He was so committed to local broadcasting, which has kind of become a lost thing, and Ken knew that the junior high basketball game in Mattoon was probably more important to somebody in Mattoon than the NBA game last night,” Bradd said. “He was all about local broadcasting.”

Bradd added that Wooddell had a style of patience in sports, as seen through his strict policy of not criticizing poor play of amateur athletes.

“Ken’s big thing was you didn’t criticize an amateur athlete because he dropped a pass or missed a free throw. He never did that,” Bradd said. “I mean, he always pointed out how hard they were playing and how they did well in the last game and things like that.”

Ken Wooddell will forever the voice of Central Illinois and will never be forgotten in Coles County.