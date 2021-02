(WCIA) — Former Illinois football stand-out running back Reggie Corbin will be back in the backfield after signing a professional contract with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

The last time Corbin was on the field was in the Illini’s trip to the Redbox Bowl in 2019. Corbin finished his career with 12th on the Illinois career rushing yards list.

Corbin had the first 1,000 rushing season by an Illini since 2010 when he went for 1,085 yards in 2018.