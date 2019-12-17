Redbox Bowl will be last game as an Illini for Dre Brown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After an injury riddled five seasons, Illinois running back Dre Brown will end his college career following the Redbox Bowl.

The running back would likely be eligible for a sixth year due to the knee injuries that required him to miss two seasons. But instead, Brown will leave Illinois in December and prepare for the NFL. Brown and his wife, Lindsay, made the decision together last week.

“Just ready for the next step so I’m gonna focus on beating Cal, and with my teammates for this last month and then after that focus on the NFL, preparing for that,” Brown said. “Coach Smith, he really wants best for his players so we talked about both sides and I just loved how fair he was and he showed me the pro side and then the college side.”

Brown and his teammates had their first bowl practice on Monday. It’s the first time they’ve put pads on since their regular season ended with a loss to Northwestern. They admitted it will take some time to get back up to speed, but with two full weeks to do so, they’re not worried.

“It was fun, man. A little rusty, of course, that comes with that but it was a chance to definitely get healthy, get back out there with my O-Line and just get a feel for everything again,” Reggie Corbin said.

“It was good. It was definitely, haven’t thrown a ball in a while so had to knock the rust off a little bit but it was good to be back out there,” Matt Robinson said.

“We got in as a defensive unit a little bit, just the players getting in a watching film of the previous game and working out, school as well too but it’s been kind of busy but relaxing at the same time,” Dele Harding said.