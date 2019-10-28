Recently play has Illini thinking bowl game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — After losing four in a row to drop to 2-4, the Illini have rattled off two in a row to put themselves squarely in the bowl game conversation.

With the 24-6 win over Purdue on Saturday, the postseason chances for the Illini took a huge leap. Illinois have four games left to find two wins, and two of those games are against Rutgers and Northwestern, two of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

“I feel like we’re finally playing like the team we should be playing like anyways so no shock,” Reggie Corbin said. “Just keeping going out there and keep fighting because no body is gonna give us anything.”

“We’re real excited that we’re putting ourselves in the best possible chance from what we’ve done in the second half of the season on,” Jake Hansen said.

“There’s definitely a great vibe going throughout this program right now,” Brandon Peters said. “For the team, we’ve just got to keep looking forward and keep preparing. Coming up we’ve got Rutgers and Michigan State and this next ones a big one to put us even closer to making a bowl game.”

Illinois hosts Rutgers on Saturday.