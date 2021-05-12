Rayvonte Rice joining House of ‘Paign

WCIA — Former Illini Rayvonte Rice is joining the House of ‘Paign. The Champaign native was supposed to suit up with the Illinois alumni team in The Basketball Tournament last summer but pulled out after getting a professional contract in Israel.

Rice is the third player announced on House of ‘Paign for this summer’s $1 million winner take all event, joining fellow former Illini Andres Feliz, along with South Dakota State grad Mike Daum. The Bradley alumni team is hosting a Regional, along with House of ‘Paign, July 24-28 at the Peoria Civic Center.

Rice has played professionally since leaving Illinois, making several stops from Italy to France, Iran to Russia. After transferring from Drake, Rice averaged 16.1 points per game in two seasons for the Illini.