Ra’Von Bonner enters transfer portal

(WCIA) — After opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, Illinois runningback Ra’Von Bonner is entering the transfer portal. This was supposed to be his fourth season with the Illini, but will use his remaining eligibility elsewhere.

Bonner was quoted in the Chicago Tribune saying he wasn’t sure he would be welcoming back to the program after opting out of the season. Head coach Lovie Smith later clarified in his Monday press conference saying that there is no guarantee that athletes can still have a spot on the team after they earn their degree.

“After our fourth year we have a conversation. Are we getting a divorce or are we staying married?,” says Smith. “Both parties have to agree with that. We have to see what next year looks like on both of our ends. Every player that’s opted out, has done that with our blessing.”

As a junior Bonner rushed for 225 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown.