CHARLESTON (WCIA) — While it was all smiles for some, Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon was emotional after winning her heat in the 100-meter hurdles with a run of 14.45 seconds in the Class 2A prelims on Friday. The junior finished second overall in the event to advance to Saturday’s final.

“I’m just a little disappointed,” Dixon said, who was ranked No. 1 in the event coming into state. “I didn’t really run as best as I could and I hit a hurdle, but I mean I’m glad it was prelims and I still have a chance to make it up tomorrow.”

Dixon also finished 9th overall in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.83 seconds, to go along with a 4th place showing in high jump (1.52 meters) after taking third in the event last year.

“Pretty confident in it,” Dixon said. “This is my first year doing this so I’m glad I even made it to state this year. I’m just hoping to get my steps right and do what I know I can do.”

Urbana freshman standout Syniyah Quenga helped her team finish 5th in the 200 meter relay. She also took 8th in the 200 meter dash at 26.61 seconds.

“I feel so grateful and blessed cause me as a freshman running senior level speed, I just feel so amazing,” Quenga said. “I feel like this was meant to happen. I feel like I have way more coming from me most definitely for my senior year.”

In the 4×800 replay, Mt. Zion came from behind to win their heat and finish second overall at 9:54. 79 seconds. Sacred Heart-Griffin, Unity and Monticello finished in the top 10 as well. Mt Zion’s Sofia Munoz said this win gives them the confidence going into finals.

“Our only goal was just to make it in so I was just going to stay behind her the whole time and trust my little sprinting skills and get us in first,” Mt. Zion Sofia Munoz said.

Womens Results